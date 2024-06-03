Biden calls son Hunter's 'resilience' amid gun trial charges 'inspiring'

President Biden issued a statement as his son, Hunter Biden, faces trial over federal gun charges, calling his "resilience … inspiring to us."

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us," the president's statement read.

"A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support."

Hunter's wife, Melissa, entered the Wilmington, Delaware courtroom with her husband on Monday morning, alongside first lady Jill Biden and sister Ashley Biden.

The trial stems from federal gun charges brought against him by special counsel David Weiss.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for Delaware after Weiss charged him with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a licensed firearm dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

With all counts combined, the total maximum prison time for the charges could be up to 25 years. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

The trial began nearly a year after presiding Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned a plea deal between prosecutors and Hunter Biden, which subsequently fell apart.

The agreement, blasted as a "sweetheart" deal by congressional Republicans, appeared to convey broad immunity to the president's son on a host of potential criminal charges.

Monday's proceedings began with jury selection.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.