Hunter Biden is in court in Delaware. Here's what he doesn't want the jury to hear

Hunter Biden doesn't want a jury to hear about the sordid details of his personal life as he faces federal gun charges

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo , David Spunt Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden will appear in court at noon on Friday in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, where he is on trial for federal gun charges — and he is asking the court to block prosecutors from discussing certain evidence. 

The court is meeting for its last hearing before jury selection begins on June 3. Fox News has previously reported that prosecutors plan to use portions of his book and laptop, including photos, to convince a jury that the first son is guilty of making false statements on a federal form when he purchased a revolver in 2018, while actively using narcotics. 

In court documents filed Friday morning, Biden's defense attorneys asked the court to block certain salacious details of his life from being shown to the jury to avoid "significant risk of unfair prejudice."

In what is called a "motion in limine," Biden asked the court "to exclude reference to the child support proceedings in Arkansas and reference to his discharge from the Navy." This is in reference to the child Biden fathered out-of-wedlock with ex-stripper Lunden Roberts, whose daughter is President Biden's grandchild

Joe and Hunter Biden at White House Easter Egg Roll

US President Joe Biden, left, and Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, right, during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 1, 2024.  (Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Acknowledging that some of the evidence prosecutors wish to bring forward may be relevant to the case, including purported drug purchases, ATM withdrawals, and the purchase of the revolver, Biden's lawyers said other details like references to money allegedly spent on "adult entertainment, online chat rooms, or escort services are not relevant to the charges." 

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, greets guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 1, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Characterizing or referencing unnecessary salacious details — such as how much things cost, whether they are upscale, or citing expenses concerning collateral alleged sexual conduct unrelated to the charges here — are the exact type of prejudicial, inflammatory evidence that has a tendency to make a conviction more likely because it provokes an emotional response in the jury," the defense argued.

"Accordingly, Mr. Biden respectfully requests that this Court grant his Motion in limine to exclude any reference to an ‘extravagant’ or ‘lavish’ lifestyle during periods of his addiction." 

Hunter Biden in Delaware court

A courtroom sketch depicting Hunter Biden in a federal courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware on July 26, 2023. (William J. Hennessy, Jr.)

Biden's legal team had earlier sought to delay the impending June 3 trial, which was set by a federal judge two months ago. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected the request, and the trial will proceed on schedule.

 A 56-page indictment against Biden was handed down in Los Angeles in December. It included felony charges and laid out his salacious spending habits and lifestyle while cataloging alleged related tax violations.

Special counsel attorney Derek Hines has said the trial will last less than a week.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

