Jury selection kicks off in Hunter Biden's federal gun crime trial

If found guilty on all three counts, Hunter Biden could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. Hunter Biden has no prior criminal record, and first-time offenders often receive more lenient sentences than the maximum handed down by the judge.

The final decision rests with District Judge Maryellen Noreika of Delaware. Notably, these charges fall under federal jurisdiction, granting President Joe Biden the authority to pardon his son at any time. Additionally, if Hunter Biden is convicted, the president could choose to commute the sentence, thereby reducing the severity of the penalty. The White House has indicated, however, that Biden will not pardon his son.