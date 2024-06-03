Jury selection kicks off in Hunter Biden's federal gun crime trial
Hunter Biden's gun crime trial in Delaware kicks off with jury selection on Monday. Hunter is charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and his addiction to drugs at the time is key to the case. Hunter faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if he is convicted on all counts.
incoming update…
If found guilty on all three counts, Hunter Biden could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. Hunter Biden has no prior criminal record, and first-time offenders often receive more lenient sentences than the maximum handed down by the judge.
The final decision rests with District Judge Maryellen Noreika of Delaware. Notably, these charges fall under federal jurisdiction, granting President Joe Biden the authority to pardon his son at any time. Additionally, if Hunter Biden is convicted, the president could choose to commute the sentence, thereby reducing the severity of the penalty. The White House has indicated, however, that Biden will not pardon his son.
Naomi Biden is a lawyer and the oldest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle – and a granddaughter of President Joe Biden.
According to published reports, Naomi Biden knew Tiffany Trump while they attended college together at the University of Pennsylvania – and both graduated together in 2016.
According to her LinkedIn page, she is an International Arbitration Associate at the law firm Arnold & Porter, specializing in international arbitration. She has reportedly accompanied the Bidens on trips to China, Brazil, Turkey, New Zealand, and Trinidad and Tobago while they were serving as Vice President and Second Lady. Notably, in November 2022, she became the first granddaughter of a president to marry at the White House, with her wedding taking place on the South Lawn.
Hunter Biden is charged with three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor tax offenses in an indictment filed by a federal grand jury in December 2023.
“Hunter Biden engaged in a four-year scheme in which he chose not to pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019 and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns,” according to the Department of Justice.
The indictment alleges Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” and in his 2018 returns, “included false business deductions in order to reduce the very substantial tax liability he faced as of February 2020.”
The trial on these charges was scheduled to begin later this month but, because of the gun charges trial, has been delayed until September.
Hunter Biden’s criminal trial will begin with jury selection Monday morning in Delaware. The trial stems from federal gun charges brought against him by special counsel David Weiss.
Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for Delaware after Weiss charged him with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a licensed firearm dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
With all counts combined, the total maximum prison time for the charges could be up to 25 years. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.
The trial begins nearly a year after presiding Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned a plea deal between prosecutors and Hunter Biden, which subsequently fell apart.
The agreement, blasted as a "sweetheart" deal by congressional Republicans, appeared to convey broad immunity to the president's son on a host of potential criminal charges.
According to an indictment, Hunter Biden bought a Colt Cobra revolver Oct. 12, 2018, and "knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement, intended and likely to deceive that dealer with respect to a fact material to the lawfulness of the sale of the firearm … certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious."
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman
Live Coverage begins here