Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden calls for ‘more action’ after Texas mall shooting, asks Congress for assault weapons ban

8 killed, including children, at Allen Premium Outlets mall near Dallas, Texas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Texas man raced to mall shooting to save pregnant sister-in-law Video

Texas man raced to mall shooting to save pregnant sister-in-law

Texas resident Dominic Murga joined Fox & Friends Weekend to discuss the tragic incident and how his family took action to help others in need. 

President Biden is calling for "more action" after a gunman in Allen, Texas, killed eight people, including children, and injured seven others at a mall on Saturday.

Biden released a statement Sunday saying that "tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough" from lawmakers, and urged Congress to send a bill to his desk that bans assault weapons and magazines.

"Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables," the president’s statement said. "Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug."

Biden touted that his administration has "made some progress" in stemming the tide of gun violence, noting that some states have banned assault weapons and are expanding red flag laws.

POLICE SEARCHING HOME OF TEXAS SHOOTER WHERE HE LIVED WITH PARENTS: REPORT

President Joe Biden

President Biden called on Congress to take "more action" on curbing gun violence in America, including passing bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, after a shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday left eight dead, including children.

Biden said "it’s not enough," going on to call  for universal background checks, requiring safe storage of firearms, and ending immunity for gun manufacturers.

"I will sign it immediately," he said of such a bill. "We need nothing less to keep our streets safe."

  • officer patrolling outside mall
    Image 1 of 2

    A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting occurred Saturday in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

  • people gathering outside mall
    Image 2 of 2

    People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Six victims were declared dead at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, while two more died of their injuries during or after being rushed to a hospital. Seven people remain injured from the attack and three were still in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

TEXAS AUTHORITIES CONFIRM 8 DEAD IN ALLEN PREMIUM OUTLETS SHOOTING NEAR DALLAS, SEVERAL MORE INJURED

A police officer at the mall heard the gunshots and rushed toward the sound. The officer then engaged the shooter and killed him.

Brothers working at Texas mall recount enduring terrifying shooting Video

"Jill and I are praying for their families and for others critically injured, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives," Biden said.

The shooting suspect is believed to be in his 30s and lived at home with his parents, according to local reports. On Sunday morning, the FBI and local police reportedly began searching the suspect’s home.

Gov. Abbott reacts to mass shooting at Texas mall: Addressing mental health is 'long-term solution' Video

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities did not immediately release details about the suspect's identity or a possible motive.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

More from Politics