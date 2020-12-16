Biden gets Buttigieg husband's name wrong, calls him 'Kristen'

President-elect Joe Biden during a speech on Wednesday accidentally referred to the husband of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg by the wrong name.

The gaffe came while Biden was formally announcing Buttigieg, his Democratic primary rival, as his pick for transportation secretary.

"Jill and I have always enjoyed seeing Pete and Kristen – or, Chasten, I should say – together on the (campaign) trail," Biden said after listing his nominee’s credentials. "Chasten has become a close friend of Jill’s and mine."

Jill is Biden’s second wife and the soon-to-be first lady. They married in 1977, five years after Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and his daughter died in a car accident.

During the primary, Biden took a shining to Buttigieg, who he said reminded him of his late son Beau Biden, a former Delaware attorney general who had urged his father to make a third run for the White House. Beau died in 2015.

Biden’s botching of Chasten’s name is merely the latest installment in a history of gaffes from the president-elect. Most recently, he mispronounced Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff’s name during a Tuesday event ahead of the crucial Georgia runoff races.

"Honk for your next United States Senator Jon Orsoff!" Biden said in Atlanta while stumping for Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in his first campaign event since clinching the presidential election in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.