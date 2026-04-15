Biden border officials released alleged killer of Chicago student 'due to lack of space,' documents show

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Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee said border officials under the Biden administration released alleged illegal immigrant killer Jose Medina-Medina into the country "due to lack of space." Judiciary Republicans criticized Democrats over Medina-Medina’s release, saying they "knew" the threat he posed.

Medina-Medina, a 25-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela who entered the country under the Biden administration, is facing state and federal charges related to the killing of 18-year-old Chicago student Sheridan Gorman. The charges include first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm.

The killing, which took place on March 19, has sparked outrage and renewed calls for an end to sanctuary policies such as those in Chicago. Critics say these sanctuary policies protect illegal immigrants over innocent citizens.

On Tuesday, Judiciary Committee Republicans posted on X excerpts of what appear to be court documents filed by a Border Patrol agent revealing the agency’s assessment of Medina-Medina before he was released into the country. The excerpt shows that Medina-Medina admitted to officials that he did not face a threat to his life in his home country and that the agency assessed he was "likely to abscond" if released.

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The excerpt shows officials encountered Medina-Medina in the El Paso sector of the southern border. The document notes "the subject was asked and responded that they do not fear harm or persecution should they be returned to their home country." The excerpts also note that Medina-Medina "has close family ties or roots in this country yet are likely to abscond."

Despite this, the excerpts show Medina-Medina was "processed for a Notice to Appear and released on recognizance … due to lack of space."

Committee Republicans wrote that "Democrats knew this man was dangerous and had no legitimate asylum claim. But they still released him."

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"The criminal alien who killed college student Sheridan Gorman: -Apprehended at the border by the Biden Administration in 2023 -Released two weeks later -Noted by officials as ‘likely to abscond’ and had no verifiable contact information," wrote committee Republicans.

Earlier this month, Fox News Digital reported that federal prosecutors added a new illegal firearm possession charge against Medina-Medina. Local criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno told Fox News Digital that federal officials likely added the charge because they "have no faith" in the Illinois justice system. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The firearm Medina-Medina allegedly used to kill Gorman was illegally purchased around February 6, 2008, from a Federal Firearms Licensee in Montgomery, Alabama, according to a charging document.

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"Blue cities historically are lighter in their prosecutions. We have already heard that this person was of diminished capacity, so we are probably going to see some defense in regard to that," said Rotunno. "My guess is the feds wanted to jump in so they can have some control over the fate of the defendant."

Fox News Digital reached out to Judiciary Democrats for comment.