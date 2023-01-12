Robert K. Hur, Biden special counsel, oversaw indictments of top Baltimore officials

Robert K. Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland as special counsel to investigate President Biden's handling of classified documents on Thursday, oversaw indictments of multiple top Baltimore officials for public corruption and fraud during his time as a United States Attorney.

Garland tapped Hur to handle the investigation amid pressure from Republican lawmakers after a second trove of classified documents dating back to the Obama presidency was found inside both the garage and an adjacent room of Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home.

The first trove was found inside the Washington offices of the Penn Biden Center think tank, which has acted as a career springboard for nearly a dozen top Biden administration officials.

The alleged mishandling of classified documents follows revelations last year that former President Donald Trump had housed a trove of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after leaving office. The FBI ultimately raided his residence to recover some 300 classified documents. Jack Smith has been appointed special counsel to oversee that investigation.

Hur, who will investigate Biden’s case, was nominated by Trump to be United States Attorney for the District of Maryland in November 2021, and he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in March 2018.

According to a February 2021 press release by the Department of Justice, Hur’s office "brought and resolved charges for corruption and/or fraud against dozens of elected officials, public office holders, and public employees," including former Maryland state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks, former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa, and former Maryland delegates Cheryl Glenn and Tawanna Gaines.

Hur resigned on February 15, 2021, to go back into private law practice, the press release said.

"I thank President Trump for appointing me as United States Attorney," Hur said at the time. "I will always be grateful to have served as U.S. Attorney and helped further the Office’s proud legacy of pursuing justice with integrity, and without fear or favor."

In announcing his appointment as special counsel on Thursday, Garland described Hur as having a "long and distinguished career as a prosecutor."

