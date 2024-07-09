Top Dem contradicts past defense of Biden ability: ‘Must do more’ to prove himself

Senate President pro tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., put pressure on President Biden to prove himself on Monday, appearing to contradict her own effort to discredit a report last month that suggested he was showing signs of decline in private meetings.

"More than a week since the debate, and after talking with my constituents, I believe President Biden must do more to demonstrate he can campaign strong enough to beat Donald Trump," Murray said in a statement.

She noted that "our nominee must be able to articulate what Democrats have accomplished and everything we will do to make life better for American families."

CAMPAIGN CRISIS: DEMS WHO HAVE CALLED FOR BIDEN TO DROP OUT OR RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT HIS HEALTH

According to the senator, who is third in the presidential line of succession, "I have a deep appreciation and strong respect for Joe, who has led a historic first term as President. Still, we need to see a much more forceful and energetic candidate on the campaign trail in the very near future in order for him to convince voters he is up to the job. At this critical time for our country, President Biden must seriously consider the best way to preserve his incredible legacy and secure it for the future."

The suggestion from Murray that Biden must prove his ability appeared to diverge significantly from her public statements last month.

When multiple lawmakers revealed concerning observations of Biden in a bombshell report by the Wall Street Journal last month, Murray slammed the outlet for not including her defense of his ability.

"Surprise, surprise – everyone attacking @POTUS is a Republican with an agenda," she claimed on X, formerly Twitter.

"I made clear to the @WSJ regarding the January meeting on Ukraine that the President was absolutely engaged & ran that meeting in a way that brought everyone together," Murray Tweeted. According to the WSJ's sources, Biden spoke incredibly softly during the Ukraine meeting, also reading from notes to make points that should be easy to remember, pausing for long lengths of time and closing his eyes for inordinately long periods.

"I'm not quoted – I wonder why," Murray criticized last month.

Sen. Murray's office declined to comment on this article.

Fox News Digital asked the senator's office whether she believed her statements and sentiments were contradictory, if she stands by her comment on the WSJ report, if she contends that in January and as recently as last month Biden was not showing signs of decline, and if she thinks the debate was just a bad night, as Biden claims.