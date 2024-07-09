WATCH: Dems on the Hill reveal whether Biden is fit to serve the rest of his term

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Most Democrats are still remaining mum on whether President Biden is fit to serve out the rest of his term amid growing concerns over his mental competency.

Various lawmakers on Capitol Hill refused to respond when asked by Fox News Digital whether Biden should remain in office, while others expressed confidence in his abilities now and in the future.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and representatives Mark Takano, D-Calif.; Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.; Lou Correa, D-Calif.; Rob Menendez, D-N.J.; Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo.; Jim Himes, D-Conn.; and Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., did not respond to Fox News Digital when asked whether Biden is fit to serve the remainder of his first term.

But Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., one of the first Democratic representatives to publicly call on Biden to withdraw his candidacy as the nominee, said he was not concerned about the president's ability to serve the remaining five months in office.

It comes as Democrats continue to raise doubts, mostly in private, whether Biden is the best-suited candidate to beat former President Trump in November after his disastrous debate performance against the presumptive Republican nominee late last month.

"I'm wearing my aviators today, right? I'm staying with papa," Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., told Fox News Digital outside the Democratic National Committee before House Democrats held their first meeting since calls to replace the president as the nominee overwhelmed the conversation on Capitol Hill.

"Absolutely," said Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., when asked if Biden is fit to serve. "He's been one of the most effective presidents ever."

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said he does not have any concerns about Biden's fitness, while Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said Biden is "certainly" fit to serve the rest of his term.

"Yes, of course," Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, said.

Sinema walked away when asked the same question.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., told Fox News Digital Biden is "absolutely" fit to be president right now.

"I believe the president has already made a decision about what he's doing. He's the president," Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., said.

"A lot of folks are raising questions that need to be asked, but, at the end of the day, we need to beat Donald Trump," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

"I have not heard a single Democratic senator say that President Biden is anything other than our nominee, and he's going to win," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said. "There may be some concerns, but he is addressing it."

Biden, for his part, has insisted on multiple occasions he is staying in the race and is the best positioned person to beat Trump.