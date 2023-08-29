Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine

Biden administration shells out additional $250M weapons package for Ukraine

The US has sent over $43 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last year

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
The aid we send to Ukraine is a return on investment: Gen. Jack Keane Video

The aid we send to Ukraine is a return on investment: Gen. Jack Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane discusses the friction within the Republican Party over whether to continue sending aid to Ukraine on 'Your World.'

The Biden administration Tuesday announced it plans to send $250 million in additional weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in support of the country’s counteroffensive in the capital city of Kyiv.

The Associated Press reported that the weapons and ammunition will be pulled from U.S. stockpiles, as per the U.S. State Department, and will include equipment to clear mines along with rockets and artillery rounds.

Ambulances, medical gear and spare parts are also going to be included in the U.S. support package.

REP LUNA SHREDS BIDEN'S ‘NO COMMENT’ ON DEADLY HAWAII FIRES AFTER HE SHELLED OUT ANOTHER $200M TO UKRAINE

155 MM ammunition

M795 artillery projectiles are stored during manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa. The 155 mm howitzer round is one of the most requested artillery munitions of the Ukraine war. Already the U.S. has shipped more than 1.5 million rounds to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

"The package will help Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and support its air defenses as Russia continues to launch brutal, brutal strikes against the people of Ukraine, including attacks this past week," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

According to the State Department, AIM-9M missile for air defense will be included in the package, as will munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition and over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Secretary Antony Blinken announced the "significant" package for Ukraine in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY THANKS DANISH LAWMAKERS FOR SENDING WARPLANES AS RUSSIAN WAR CONTINUES

"Today we are announcing a significant new assistance package for Ukraine," the post read. "Guided rockets, anti-armor, and other munitions will help Ukraine’s military forces to defend their country’s sovereignty, territory and people."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the U.S. has sent over $43 billion to Ukraine.

UNLIKELY GROUP OF SENATE REPUBLICANS TEAM UP ON AMENDMENT TO AUDIT UKRAINE SPENDING IN DEFENSE BILL

Biden Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and President Joe Biden meet in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2023. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich, File)

The American contribution exceeds $77 billion if financial assistance and humanitarian aid is counted, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy’s database.

Earlier this month, the State Department announced a $200 million military aid package for Ukraine that included missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System and Patriot air defense system, munitions for howitzers and tanks, Javelin rockets, mine-clearing equipment and munitions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The aid came after Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin H. Kahl announced an $800 million aid package for Ukraine in July to meet the "urgency of the moment" as Ukrainians continued their counteroffensive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics