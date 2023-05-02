Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Biden administration set to extend stay of Afghan evacuees

Tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated to US after the Taliban takeover of their country

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
close
US could run out of money to pay bills by as soon as June 1 Video

US could run out of money to pay bills by as soon as June 1

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on President Joe Biden approving the FDIC’s sale of the First Republic Bank to J.P. Morgan.

The Biden administration is set to extend the legal status of Afghan evacuees as Congress has failed to pass a measure of its own, according to a report. 

Tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated to the U.S. after the takeover of their country by the Taliban will be able to apply for two additional years of legal status, CBS News reported Monday. The Department of Homeland Security will reportedly extend its use of immigration policies to renew work permits and humanitarian exceptions to Afghan migrants that were set to expire this summer after the first wave of immigration from the Taliban in 2021. 

Congressional efforts to make these Afghan evacuees permanent residents in the U.S. have stalled over security concerns. 

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will begin to take applications from Afghan evacuees in June to extend their parole status, CBS reported based on anonymous sources familiar with the plan. The agency plans to establish five help centers for evacuees to connect them with lawyers and job resources. 

STATE DEPT BRIEF ON AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL DISSENT CABLE AN 'INSULT' TO DEAD SERVICEMEMBERS, CONGRESSMAN SAYS

Army serving Afghan evacuees

U.S. Army soldiers serve lunch to Afghan civilians while they complete special immigrant applications. ( Department of Defense )

GRAHAM WARNS BIDEN'S BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL IS 'SETTING UP ANOTHER 9/11': 'WE'RE NOT PREPARED'

Afghans flood the tarmac of the airport

Hundreds of Afghans walk across the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 16, 2021. (Naqib Mirzada)

Nearly 80,000 Afghans were brought to the U.S. after the Taliban takeover. The Biden administration vetted the evacuees overseas. 

Similar immigration policies were utilized by the Biden administration in March to extend the stay of Ukrainian refugees to remain in the U.S.

JAKE GYLLENHAAL, AFGHAN INTERPRETER ON NEW FILM REMEMBERING AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL: 'BEST OF WHAT WE CAN BE' 

President Joe Biden

The Biden administration evacuated U.S. presence in Afghanistan in 2021. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration evacuated the U.S. presence in Afghanistan in 2021. Thirteen American service members died after a bomb blast amid the evacuation efforts at the Kabul airport. 

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics