Graham warns Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal is 'setting up another 9/11': 'We're not prepared'

Sen. Lindsey Graham R-S.C., slammed the Biden administration's Afghanistan withdrawal, Wednesday, warning on "Fox & Friends" that the void left by the U.S. in the Middle East has "reset the war on terror."

LINDSEY GRAHAM: The biggest disaster in my lifetime, maybe in American history. Who's been fired? Well, there's been no accountability, but list of withdrawal heard around the world. Remember Lexington, Concord, when we fought for our freedom? The shot heard around the world. Around the world? Well, this withdrawal was heard in Moscow. It was heard in every terrorist camp throughout the world. The terrorists are on steroids, and all of our allies have been shaken by this withdrawal. So what I want to let you know is this is a big deal over the arc of time. This is reset the war on terror in all the worst ways. We're just about cleaned up. The mess from the Iraq withdrawal that led to ISIS and the rise of terrorism and thousands of people getting killed all over the world. So apparently Biden learned nothing from Iraq. And this decision to withdraw all of our forces and turned the Taliban, turn Afghanistan back over to the Taliban is setting up another 911. This is a very big deal. We're not prepared for the consequences of the West, this withdrawal. And you'll never convince me this didn't affect Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

