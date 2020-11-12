Hillary Clinton under consideration for Biden's U.N. ambassador: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden's transition team is reportedly considering installing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as his administration's ambassador to the United Nations.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that a person familiar with the matter said Clinton was "being discussed" as a potential pick because it would purportedly raise the prestige and standing of the U.S. after President Trump's time in office.

News of Clinton's potential nomination came as Biden attempted to alter world leaders' perceptions of the U.S. in foreign relations. "I'm letting them know that America is back. We're going to be back in the game," he said.

Clinton famously lost her 2016 presidential bid against Trump and has become a lightning rod for criticism of the left. During the campaign, she testified before Congress over her role in the 2011 attacks on a U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. That incident has stuck with her as a prominent point line of attack among critics.

HILLARY CLINTON RETWEETS HER OWN MESSAGE FROM THE DAY AFTER ELECTION DAY 2016

After her loss, Clinton has remained in the public eye by criticizing the president and alleging, among other things, that Russia contributed to her loss in 2016.

More recently, she caught headlines when Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified information indicating that former President Obama's administration knew of allegations she was attempting to tie Trump to Russia and distract from her email scandal before the 2016 election.

Politico reported that Nick Merrill, Clinton's spokesperson, called the allegations "baseless b------t."

According to the Post, Biden's team is also considering his former chief of staff Steve Richetti, former Delaware Sen. Ted Kaufman, and former National Security Adviser Tom Donilon for roles as senior advisers.

In addition, the Biden team is reportedly considering a role for Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who has indicated interest in serving in leadership at the Department of Agriculture.