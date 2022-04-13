Biden administration authorizes additional $800 million in weapons, security assistance to Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden notified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday that the United States is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to the country as it fights to defend itself against Russia’s multi-front war.

The president spoke with Zelenskyy Wednesday morning to share the Biden administration’s move to provide additional security assistance.

"The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect," Biden said in a statement Wednesday. "As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself."

The president said the new package of assistance will contain "many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided," in addition to "new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine."

"These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers," Biden said. "I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters."

The president added that the U.S. is continuing to facilitate the transfer of "significant capabilities from our allies and partners around the world."

"The steady supply of weapons the United States and its allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion," Biden said. "It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine.



"As I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom."

Biden in a memo Wednesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, authorized the "drawdown" of $800 million in "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown."

The assistance Biden announced Wednesday is in addition to the more than $1 billion the Biden administration authorized for Ukraine.

Last month, the Biden administration sent a security package with 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelins, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems; 100 unmanned drones; 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns; more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds; 25,000 sets of body armor; and 25,000 helmets. The equipment was transferred directly from the Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military.

Security aid is continuing to flow into Ukraine unabated, with senior U.S. defense officials telling Fox News last week that "everything we’re doing in respect to Ukraine is being expedited — everything."

The Biden administration announced $300 million in security assistance and lethal aid earlier this month, which is separate from the $800 million previously authorized in March. That additional $300 million in aid was expected to be used to buy weapons from defense contractors, an official said.

The aid comes after U.S. defense officials warned that a Russian convoy appears to be reinforcing its efforts in Donbas.

The U.S. and NATO said last week that Russia will seek to hit eastern Ukraine with a "major offensive" after it failed to take the capital city of Kyiv.