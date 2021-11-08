Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden administration asks federal appeals court to lift order blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The OSHA regulation is set to apply to employers with at least 100 workers

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Joe Biden is extremely unpopular: Guy Benson Video

Joe Biden is extremely unpopular: Guy Benson

'Special Report' All-Star panel discusses the president's sinking approval ratings.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration is asking a federal court to lift an order that blocked its rule mandating that larger employers require workers to get COVID-19 vaccines or submit to regular testing.

The request, filed Monday, comes after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a group of businesses to halt the order, citing "grave statutory and constitutional issues." The ruling put the mandate on hold until pending litigation could be heard.

But the administration claims that the companies that won the emergency stay were not claiming a major prospect of harm from the rule until December, arguing that the court should allow the mandate to proceed.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

HOUSE REPUBLICANS MOVE TO STALL BIDEN'S VACCINE MANDATE

"Accordingly, there is no need to address petitioners’ stay motions now, and the Court should lift its administrative stay and allow this matter to proceed under the process that Congress set forth for judicial review of OSHA standards," lawyers for the administration argued in a federal appeals court.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulation is set to apply to employers with at least 100 workers, creating a temporary rule that will require those companies to mandate workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. A deadline for companies to comply with the regulation was then set for Jan. 4.

But the mandate was the subject of several lawsuits from states, companies and business groups, who argue it could hinder the economic recovery just as the holiday season goes into high gear.

President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot.

President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has encouraged large employers to comply with the mandate as the case makes its way through the court system.

"We think people should not wait," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "Do not wait to take actions that will keep your workplace safe. It is important and critical to do, and waiting to get more people vaccinated will lead to more outbreaks and sickness.

"The Department of Labor has a responsibility to keep workers safe and the legal authority to do so," Jean-Pierre added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

President Biden.

President Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Biden initially announced the new mandate in September, saying at the time that it was a critical step to increase the number of vaccinated Americans.

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden said at the time. "While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office … we're in a tough stretch, and it could last for a while."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics