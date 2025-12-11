Extreme sports star lashes out at Newsom for killing the California dream: ‘What happened?’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: An extreme sports star and entrepreneur is endorsing Republican, pro-law enforcement candidate Chad Bianco for California governor after he says Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom killed the California "dream."

"People used to come to California to try to build their business and chase that dream. And now, people are moving out of California to chase the same dream," said Motocross star and "Metal Mulisha" founder Brian Deegan.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Deegan, who is a Motocross pioneer, champion off-road racer, and icon of the action sports X Games, said he felt compelled to throw his support behind Bianco because of the damage he said has been done to California by politicians such as Newsom.

He explained that he came to California "to chase my dreams, to be a supercross action sports star [and] built a great empire within the action sport community." But under Newsom, Deegan said he has seen that dream "decline."

NEWSOM CALLS HOMELESSNESS AND POVERTY 'POSTER CHILD' OF CALIFORNIA'S FAILURES AS A STATE

Deegan said that besides what he described as rampant overregulation, one of the things he has found most alarming is the decline in safety in California neighborhoods because of laws not being enforced.

"A lot of places that I've lived in California have really gone the wrong way. And I'm like, man, I'm scared to even have my kids really roam the streets nowadays because how loose they are on the laws and letting criminals get away with almost everything," said Deegan.

And then there is Newsom’s handling of the COVID pandemic, in which Deegan said California "led the charge on the most extreme lockdowns."

"Now we look back on it, kind of going, ‘Man, what happened?" he said. "Newsom was way overbearing while he's out partying, still living the high life, while everyone's on lockdowns."

HOLLYWOOD STAR REVEALS WHAT HE THINKS OF POTENTIAL NEWSOM PRESIDENCY WITH TWO-WORD RESPONSE

With Newsom term limited and rumors growing of a possible presidential run in 2028, Deegan said, "Bring it on."

"I think that's going to make it that much easier for the Republicans to keep that spot," he remarked, adding, "That’d be a tough road, Newsom running for president."

Whichever direction Newsom goes, Deegan said, "It's time for a man like Chad Bianco to take control of California."

"I always kind of wonder how guys that are in power, such as Newsom, like how do they even get in power? Because they don't really represent the common people that really are the majority of California," he said. "There's been so much damage done. But it's going to take someone that understands the law, that is not going to bend, has good family values, that could get the state back on track."

NEWSOM'S SANCTUARY POLICIES UNDER FIRE AFTER DRUNK ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT KILLS ELDERLY MAN

"I'd like to see it get back to how it was. I thought it was a land of opportunity. You came to California to make dreams happen, and I feel like that has gotten very narrow," Deegan added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, you have everything here, and I feel like we've just let it go as far as how it's been run. And I think the majority of the people in California want it back."

A spokesperson for Newsom dismissed Deegan's critiques, sending a one-word response to Fox News Digital asking, "Who?"