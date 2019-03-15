Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign workers unionize, team says

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign team on Friday announced that some of their employees have unionized, a move they labeled as a historic feat.

The Democratic White House contender’s team in a news release said the move will make them “the first major party presidential campaign in history to have a unionized workforce.”

BERNIE SANDERS HITS HEAD ON SHOWER DOOR, RECEIVES STITCHES, CAMPAIGN SAYS

Most of Bernie 2020’s “bargaining unit employees” recently selected the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 to be their “exclusive bargaining representative,” the campaign said.

“The campaign recognized a card check system to indicate support for the union and did not require an election,” the news release said.

RNC ASSAILS BERNIE SANDERS OVER REPORT HE CALLED FOR NATIONALIZATION OF MAJOR US INDUSTRIES IN 1970S

Campaign Manager Faiz Shakir hailed the lawmaker as being “the most pro-union candidate” among those in the ever-widening Democratic pool. Shakir added they’re “honored that his campaign will be the first to have a unionized workforce.”

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 verified the news to The Associated Press, with President Mark P. Federici saying he expects the decision will mean that Sanders' campaign workers have pay parity and transparency, without gender bias and harassment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders, I-Vt., announced last month that he would be making another bid for the White House, after losing the Democratic nomination in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

Fox News’ Andrew Fone and The Associated Press contributed to this report.