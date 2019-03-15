Bernie Sanders hits head on shower door, receives 7 stitches; will be at Nevada rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., received a clean bill of health after he hit his head on a glass shower door Friday morning and required seven stitches, his campaign said, according to reports.

Sanders, 77, apparently went to a walk-in clinic for examination and treatment, a campaign spokesperson said in a statement. The Vermont senator was able to continue on with his scheduled events after receiving the stitches.

“He (Sanders) heads to Nevada this evening and looks forward to his rally in Henderson tomorrow,” the statement read.

Sanders was spotted sporting a bandage on his head while at a health care roundtable in South Carolina.

Sanders announced his White House bid last month, entering a crowded 2020 race. The senator ran against and ultimately lost to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.

Other Democratic senators already in the 2020 presidential race include Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.