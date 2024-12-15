Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Bernie Sanders believes Hunter Biden pardon sets a 'dangerous' precedent

Sanders discusses Biden's legacy, one way he will work with President-elect Trump

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had two thoughts about President Biden pardoning his son Hunter Biden after previously saying he would not, while talking to NBC's "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker on Sunday.

"When you have his opponents going after his family as a father, as a parent, I think we can all understand Biden trying to protect his, his son and his family," Sanders said. "On the other hand, I think the precedent being set is kind of a dangerous one. It was a very wide open pardon, which could, under different circumstances, lead to problems in terms of future presidents."

Despite that, Sanders believes that Biden leaves a "strong legacy" due to being progressive on domestic policies. He also said that "the economy today in many ways is in very strong shape."

Sanders even went as far as to say Biden was the most progressive president since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

ILLINOIS GOVERNOR SAYS 'VIOLENT' ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SHOULD BE DEPORTED, OPEN TO MEETING WITH TRUMP OFFICIALS

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 19, 2024. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Discussing the minimum wage, Sanders told Welker he would work with President-elect Trump to raise it, as it has stood at $7.25 an hour since 2009.

Welker said Trump acknowledged it was too low, but Sanders said the last time he tried to get it raised to $15 an hour was two years ago and no Republicans voted for it. 

FORMER DEM CONGRESSMAN WHO LOST BY 109 VOTES IN 2020 CONFIRMED TO LIFETIME JUDICIAL SEAT

a pile of money

Sen. Bernie Sanders said he believes the U.S. should raise the minimum wage to $17 an hour. (iStock)

The Bidens in July 2024

President Biden walks with Hunter Biden toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

"Look, a $7.25 per hour minimum wage is an absolute disgrace," Sanders said. "We have millions of people in this country who are working for starvation wages. They cannot afford housing, that cannot afford to adequately feed their kids."

Sanders now believes the minimum wage should be $17 an hour, and hopes lawmakers "can work in a bipartisan way to finally accomplish that goal."  

