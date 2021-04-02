Expand / Collapse search
Ben Carson says MLK 'would be offended' after Vermont Gov. Scott defines vaccine eligibility by race

King 'wanted people to be judged by their character and not by the color of their skin, former HUD secretary tells 'Hannity'

Fox News Staff
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson criticized Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott as the latest patron of "identity politics" after he announced the coronavirus vaccine will soon be available to non-White households on "Hannity."

CARSON: This whole identity politics stuff is poisonous. If Martin Luther King were here today, he would be absolutely offended. He wanted people to be judged by their character and not by the color of their skin -- and here we are doing everything we possibly can to separate people on the basis of race, religion, gender, whatever things that we can find.

Instead of the United States, we're becoming the Divided States. And a house divided against itself cannot stand. It is the most ridiculous policy, and I hope that the state of Vermont will very seriously reconsider. And we need to start looking at our population in terms of who needs what, and working on the basis of need rather than on the basis of superficial identifying qualities.

