Charlie Kirk murder spurs first-in-the-nation state political violence hate crime legislation

FIRST ON FOX: After Charlie Kirk’s murder, a plan to launch the first-in-the-nation standalone hate crimes bill focused on political violence will have bipartisan support in the otherwise deep-blue state of New Jersey.

In a Friday interview shortly after announcing the legislation, state Sen. Doug Steinhardt, R-Belvidere, told Fox News Digital the bill has support from at least one major Democrat; portending potential good political fortunes.

Steinhardt’s bill, to be introduced when the session returns from recess, has the support of state Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Brian Stack, D-Union City, who is also mayor of that New York City suburb.

"No person should fear hate-fueled political violence for expressing their opinion, and anyone who resorts to such violence to silence that opinion will suffer the full weight of the law," Steinhardt said.

He noted that West Virginia, the District of Columbia and Iowa have references to politics in terms of bias-fueled violence but that New Jersey would be the first to unconditionally categorize violence like Kirk’s murder as a hate crime.

Sussex County Commission Director Chris Carney was also recorded as a supporter of the bill.

In a separate statement, Steinhardt credited Carney, who leads the rural county at the Garden State’s northwestern tip often dubbed "The Skylands," for offering "leadership and foresight" in formulating the bill.

"Like a lot of things in life, there's some predicate act that prompts all of us to speak up and act, and I think taking steps toward calling political violence what it is was long overdue," Steinhardt told Fox News Digital during his interview.

He said the bill does not create a new category of crime but provides enhanced hate-crime penalties for crimes committed to "punish or silence" someone from engaging in politics or expressing their personal views.

Steinhardt lamented that American political discourse has devolved to a point where someone as physically peaceful as Kirk could be murdered for simply expressing interest in discourse and debate.

His bill announcement referenced multiple attempts on President Donald Trump’s life, the killing of a Minnesota lawmaker earlier this year and an arson attack against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as his family celebrated Passover at the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg.

Steinhardt also referenced arsons at Tesla dealerships that were linked to hatred toward company CEO Elon Musk, then a close confidant of Trump, as well as the assassination attempt on several Republicans at an Alexandria, Virginia, ballfield several years ago that gravely wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

In separate comments on Kirk's murder, state Sen. Joe Pennacchio called the activist a "warrior" who "fought for the principles he believed in, such as traditional American values and politics, but especially his faith."

"As a warrior, his weapon of choice was the ‘word.’ Our foundation as human beings is built upon and expressed by words," said Pennacchio, R-Morristown.

He echoed Steinhardt's call for civility, adding in a statement that "demonizing someone with words has proven to be as lethal as any other weapon man has known.

"To those who choose to do so, stop."

