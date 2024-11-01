Battleground state face-off: Harris, Trump hold dueling rallies miles apart

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump held competing rallies at the same Friday night, just a few miles apart in battleground Wisconsin's largest city.

With just four days until Election Day, the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees made their final stops in Wisconsin, where nearly all the latest public opinion polls indicate a margin-of-error race between the two candidates.

"We got four days to get this thing done. Four days. No one can sit on the sidelines," the vice president emphasized to her supporters. "For you who have not yet voted, no judgment, but please get to it when you can."

In order to carry Wisconsin, Harris needs to run up the score in Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs in order to make up for the expected red-wave in the state's rural counties.

NOVEMBER SURPRISE: DISMAL JOBS REPORT HANDS TRUMP INSTANT AMMUNITION TO FIRE AT HARRIS

The Harris campaign said that over 12,000 packed into the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, in West Allis, just yards outside the Milwaukee city limits.

Trump, holding court at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum - the same arena where he accepted his party's presidential nomination during the Republican National Convention in July - told his supporters "I want your damn vote."

VICE PRESIDENT KEEPS HER DISTANCE FROM BIDEN IN FINAL STRETCH TO ELECTION DAY

Speaking ahead of Harris at her rally was popular rapper and songwriter Cardi B, who told the crowd she hadn't planned on voting in the presidential election until Harris replaced President Biden in July atop the Democrats' 2024 ticket.

"I wasn’t going to vote this year. … But Kamala Harris joining the race, she changed my mind completely," the entertainer said.

The rallies were Harris and Trump's final appearances in Wisconsin ahead of Election Day - and it was the second time this week that the major party nominees held rallies on the same day in Wisconsin.

"As of this weekend, the way to predict the winner is to flip a coin. It’s that close," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor emeritus Mordecai Lee told Fox News.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS IN THE 2024 ELECTION

The Democratic and Republican Parties' vice presidential nominees — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, respectively — have also both crisscrossed Wisconsin, and major surrogates — including former Presidents Obama and Clinton for Harris — have parachuted into the Badger State. Obama returns on Sunday.

Both campaigns and their aligned committees and super PACs have also flooded Wisconsin airwaves with TV ads in the closing stretch leading up to Election Day next week.

Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, are the three Rust Belt states that make up the Democrats' so-called "blue wall."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats reliably won all three states for a quarter-century before Trump narrowly captured them in the 2016 election over Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton to win the White House.

Four years later, in 2020, President Biden swept all three states by razor-thin margins to put them back in the Democrats' column and defeat Trump. In Wisconsin, Biden carried the state by just over 20,000 votes out of more than 3.2 million cast.