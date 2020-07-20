AG Barr decries ‘lawless, evil action’ after shooting attack of federal judge's son, husband

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday decried the “lawless, evil” shooting that led to the death of a federal judge's son and injury of her husband, and said he’d ordered an FBI investigation.

“On behalf of the entire Justice Department, I send my deepest condolences to Judge (Esther) Salas and her family on the death of their son and wish her husband a swift and complete recovery,” Barr said in a statement. “This kind of lawless, evil action carried out against a member of the federal judiciary will not be tolerated, and I have ordered the full resources of the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service to investigate the matter.”

On Sunday, a gunman believed to be wearing a FedEx driver’s uniform killed the son and wounded the husband of Salas, a federal judge linked to high-profile cases involving Jeffrey Epstein, a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple and gangs, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at Salas' North Brunswick, N.J., home around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Her 20-year-old son, college student Daniel Anderl, was fatally wounded by gunfire, and her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, 63, was injured. Salas was in the basement of her home at the time and was not injured.

The gunman fled in a car, officials said.

On Monday a man possibly involved in the fatal shooting was found dead in New York’s Sullivan County.

The man, an attorney from New York City, is being investigated in connection with the shooting, a law enforcement official and a judiciary official told the Associated Press. The man had appeared before the judge in the past, the officials said.

Trooper Steven Nevel, a spokesperson for New York State Police's Troop F, told Fox News the FBI was on the scene in the town of Rockland to determine if the body found there was linked to the shooting at Salas’ home.

The man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said. Additional information was not immediately available.

