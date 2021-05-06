Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says 'no' to reelection bid

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told her supporters Thursday night that she would not seek reelection this year.

The Atlanta mayor made the announcement in a private call with friends and staffers, first reported AJC.

Fox News could not immediately reach the mayor’s office to confirm Bottom’s decision.

ATLANTA MAYOR SUGGESTS OFFICER FIRED TO PREVENT RIOTS, DEFENDS DECISION AS HE IS REINSTATED

The mayor is set to hold a press conference Friday morning.

Bottoms gained national attention for her support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement during last summer’s protests, followed by her persistent condemnation of Donald Trump during the general election.

Thursday’s decision is a reversal from her previous plan to run for re-election. President Biden even headlined a fundraising event for Bottoms in March, raising over $500,000, reported the AJC.

The Atlanta mayor was favored to win the mayor's race this year, despite backlash she has received regarding the city’s spike in crime.

Bottoms announced the creation of a new working group earlier this week, to address the rise in gun violence and homicides.

Atlanta police have reported a 60 percent increase in homicides from this time last year, according to the Georgia-based publication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can say what you want to say about what you believe to be my deficits. People are entitled to their opinion. But don’t ever question whether or not I care," Bottoms said this week.

"My love for this city is deeper than probably many others standing here because my family goes back 100 years in the city," she said. "So whether I am mayor of this city or not, I will do everything that I can possibly do to keep our communities safe."