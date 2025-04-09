Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to lead ATF, replacing FBI Director Kash Patel

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll was tapped to serve as the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), replacing FBI Director Kash Patel, who was appointed to the role in February, according to a U.S. defense official.

Driscoll was notified of the appointment on Wednesday while traveling in Europe, the defense official told Fox News.

He will fulfill both roles, continuing to serve as the Army secretary while overseeing the ATF.

A source close to Patel told Fox News Digital that the ATF was taken off his plate because he wanted to focus on the bureau.

"It was never supposed to be a long-term thing. He was happy to serve, of course, but his job is the director of the FBI," the source said.

Hailing from North Carolina, Driscoll, an Army veteran and venture capitalist, was chosen by Trump to serve as secretary of the Army. Driscoll, who is a senior advisor to Vice President JD Vance, fought with the 10th Mountain Division as a cavalry scout platoon leader in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Patel was sworn in to lead the ATF days after taking an oath to head the FBI following a contentious confirmation process in which Democrats raised alarms about his lack of management experience, among other claims.

President Donald Trump hasn't made clear what his plans are for the ATF, which has long been a target for congressional Republicans. The agency is charged with enforcing the nation’s laws with respect to firearms, explosives and arson.

It's also charged with licensing federal firearms dealers, tracing guns used in crimes and analyzing intelligence in shooting investigations.

