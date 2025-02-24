FBI Director Kash Patel sworn in as acting ATF chief, visits DC HQ

New FBI Director Kash Patel was also sworn in Monday as the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as he takes the helm of two separate Justice Department agencies.

"ATF welcomes Acting Director Kash Patel to ATF, who was sworn in and had his first visit to ATF Headquarters in Washington, D.C. today. We are enthusiastic to work together for a safer America!" the agency posted Monday on X.

Patel was sworn in to lead the ATF days after taking an oath to head the FBI following a contentious confirmation process in which Democrats raised alarms about his lack of management experience, among other claims.

In response to the news, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., called Patel "a gun lobby puppet who has no business leading the FBI or the ATF."

Republicans have long pushed back on ATF rules regulating access to firearms.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) said Patel's appointment was a first toward reforming the agency.

"For far too long, ATF has focused on how it can manipulate federal statutes to restrict the rights of law-abiding Americans," the group wrote on X. "We look forward to working with Acting Director Patel to protect and expand Second Amendment freedoms."

President Donald Trump hasn't made clear what his plans are for the ATF, which has long been a target for congressional Republicans. The agency is charged with enforcing the nation’s laws with respect to firearms, explosives and arson.

It's also charged with licensing federal firearms dealers, tracing guns used in crimes and analyzing intelligence in shooting investigations.

On Sunday, Trump also named former U.S. Secret Service agent Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director.

Patel called Bongino's appointment "tremendous news for law enforcement and the future of American justice!"

"His leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to justice make him the ideal choice to help lead the FBI at this critical time," he said. "He’s a cop's cop."