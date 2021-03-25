Ari Fleischer rips Biden over border access comments: Like a 'co-conspirator hiding evidence' from police

President Biden has detached himself from his highly touted inaugural promise to promote national "unity" and furthermore made stunning comments in defending the administration's purported transparency when it comes to access to federal border facilities -- some of which are exponentially above capacity, according to former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer.

Fleischer, who served in the George W. Bush White House, told "The Story" following Thursday's press conference that Biden conducted one of the most "partisan news conferences" in history and egregiously dismissed his own promise of fomenting unity.

"This was Joe Biden saying that all the problems are the Republican problems. As somebody whose whole soul's for unity, who says the issue is that Republicans are posturing?"

Fleischer also called out Biden for his comments when asked about the lack of proper media access to federal holding facilities on the southern border, where an immigration crisis is rapidly growing.

"I will commit when my plan very shortly is underway to let you have access to not just them," Biden said. "I will commit to transparency."

Fleischer said he translated that to mean essentially that the media must wait until the administration tries to clean up the crisis somewhat before allowing the public proper open access via the media.

"He said 'I'm not letting you in now. I'll only let you in when my plans go into place' -- That is like a co-conspirator saying when the police knock on their door 'oh sure, I'll let you in but let me hide the evidence'," he said.

Later in the segment, Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway weighed in, remarking that it was inappropriate for a reporter to claim during the press conference that unaccompanied minors and migrant families are heading for the United States because Biden is a "moral and decent man" in their words:

"It's not humanitarian to incentivize trafficking of humans. There's so many problems that are associated with that, including rape and abuse of children and women," Hemingway responded.

"So this whole assumption built in to the question is false. It's inappropriate for a reporter to have that kind of assumption in the first place. We have a huge crisis brewing in this country."

