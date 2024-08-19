Communist activist slams Dems for 'deceptive' messaging at DNC: 'They need votes'

CHICAGO — Communist protesters outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago slammed Democrats' message of "unity" this week, saying it's a narrative commonly revived by party leaders when they "need votes."

"They ask for unity when they need votes. But when you're struggling, when you can't pay rent, you know, it's hard to afford groceries, then there's no unity. Then you're on your own. Then they're all just like, 'It's your fault. You don't make enough money, you're just poor and dumb or whatever.' Then there's no talk of unity," a co-founder of the Revolutionary Communists of America told Fox News Digital in an interview outside the United Center.

"And then when they need votes and just get rich off their career in politics, then there's unity. So, completely false, completely deceptive. Our task is to kind of expose that to everyone," he continued.

Thousands of protesters descended on Chicago this week to rail against the Biden administration's handling of the war in the Middle East and its support of Israel after Hamas' attack on the nation last year. Protesters ranging from socialist, feminist, communist and environmental groups gathered at Union Park on Monday morning, which is located just blocks from the DNC's campus, before marching in the city.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD OFFERING FREE ABORTIONS, VASECTOMIES AT DNC

The DNC kicks off in earnest Monday evening, when it will spotlight high-level Democrats in speeches, including President Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Revolutionary Communists of America told Fox Digital that they anticipate Biden's speech on Monday evening will be riddled with "lies and deception," noting he's unsure if Democrats overall can quell the war in the Middle East.

HARRIS PROPOSES MAJOR CORPORATE TAX HIKE, REVERSING TRUMP ERA CUTS

"We expect just empty phrases, lip service, lies and deception," the communist activists continued.

"We don't, you know, necessarily believe the Democrats are capable of doing anything for the Palestinian people," the group's co-founder added.

Signs reading "Democrats fund the genocide of Palestinians" and "End U.S. aid to Israel" dominated the protest on Monday as dozens of left-wing groups joined the "March on the DNC 2024." The protest demands U.S. leaders cut all funding to Israel as well as "Immigrant Rights and Legalization for All!" "Defend LGBTQIA+ & Reproductive Rights!" and "Stop police crimes! Community control of the police now!" according to the group's website.

DEMS' SENATE CAMPAIGN CHAIR SAYS DEMS SKIPPING CONVENTION 'KNOW WHAT'S BEST' FOR THEM

"The Democratic Party is complicit in the surging right-wing attacks on women, workers, and the LGBTQ+ community. In spite of their lip service to the women’s and LGBTQ+ movements, the Democratic Party has not backed their words with actions," the protest website reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The protests escalated Monday as the convention center began to fill with high-profile elected officials, delegates and supporters of the Harris-Walz ticket. Protesters managed to dismantle at least three panels of fencing surrounding the convention early Monday evening before police detained a handful of protesters.