Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Ocasio-Cortez mocked after digging in on 'woke' agenda items as Democrats retreat from term

New York congresswoman: 'Woke' is a term pundits are now using as a derogatory euphemism for civil rights & justice'

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
close
Bongino blasts AOC for 'woke' tweet: ‘The very definition of racism’ Video

Bongino blasts AOC for 'woke' tweet: ‘The very definition of racism’

Fox News host Dan Bongino reacts to the progressive congresswoman ripping into critics blaming her party’s far-left agenda for election losses.

While many progressives are starting to retreat from "wokeness" in the wake of the Republican victories in Virginia, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D., cautioned her colleagues against letting that term distract them and "distancing" themselves from "racial justice" issues.

"One dangerous aspect of thinking there’s a ‘woke problem’ is that Dem chances for re-election or majorities in House, Senate, & WH rely on the racial justice issue of voting rights," she tweeted Sunday. "Dems distancing from racial justice makes protection of voting rights less likely, ensuring losses."

Ocasio-Cortez rejected the term "woke" as a word used by critics to try and demonize their agenda. Over the weekend, she also claimed that the term is "almost exclusively used by older people."

"'Woke' is a term pundits are now using as a derogatory euphemism for civil rights & justice," Ocasio-Cortez added in a follow-up tweet. "Making up a ‘woke’ problem results in putting civil & voting rights on the backburner. In a year state legislatures are planning out GOP majorities & voter suppression, that’s dangerous."

U.S. President Joe Biden greets Terry McAuliffe, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, during a campaign event in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor is locked in a dead heat with Glenn Youngkin, a former co-chief executive officer ofCarlyle Group Inc., ahead of next week's election. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden greets Terry McAuliffe, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, during a campaign event in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor is locked in a dead heat with Glenn Youngkin, a former co-chief executive officer ofCarlyle Group Inc., ahead of next week's election. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images ( Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But many analysts concluded in their Virginia election autopsies that the Democrats' "woke" agenda was a recipe for disaster. Terry McAuliffe and his supporters appeared to support schools' progressive agendas, for instance, even as parents continued to voice their concerns about graphic material and the use of critical race theory in the classrooms.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) departs after a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hosted to promote Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) departs after a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hosted to promote Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

AOC BLASTS CARVILLE FOR USING TERM 'WOKENESS,' SAYS MOSTLY 'OLDER PEOPLE' USE THE WORD

But, some conservative Twitter users encouraged the progressive congresswoman to keep doubling down on a strategy they said proved to be unsuccessful in Virginia last Tuesday. 

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in Old Town Alexandria’s Farmers Market in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in Old Town Alexandria’s Farmers Market in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (Reuters)

BONGINO BLASTS AOC'S ‘WOKE’ TWEET: ‘THE VERY DEFINITION OF RACISM’

Democrats like Rev. Al Sharpton took a different approach, admitting that the movement needs to start being less aggressive in their messaging. Further, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd mused that "wokeness" could "derail" Democrats in future elections if they don't tread lightly or engage in a full retreat. 

"What went wrong is stupid wokeness," Democratic strategist James Carville also said of McAuliffe's resounding defeat.

Fox News host Dan Bongino said the representative's tweets made it harder for him "to candidly take AOC seriously."

Bongino wondered if Ocasio Cortez had seen the exit polling in Virginia that found education was a top issue for voters or if she was too "dumb" to process it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When you tell people that critical race theory or whatever euphemism you use for it is going to be the bedrock of the education structure going forward and we're going to use race essentialism and judge people as oppressor or oppressed exclusively based on skin color — that is the very definition of racism," Bongino said Monday on "Fox & Friends." They know this. This is all about class warfare against successful people to advance socialism in the form of fighting racism because it's a more palatable narrative for them."

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.