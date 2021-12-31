AOC in Miami Beach for 'taste of freedom' as New York sees record number of Covid cases: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to get an early start on New Year’s weekend Thursday, according to a report.

The New York Democrat was seen, maskless and drink in hand, as she dined outside in Miami Beach, Florida, the National Review reported. The congresswoman and a companion were spotted at Doraku Sushi and Izakaya, the report said.

The sighting quickly drew snarky reactions on social media.

"You’re being played by @AOC dummies," one writer claimed, referring to the Democrat’s supporters.

"Hey @AOC tell me you endorse @RonDeSantisFL without telling me you endorse @RonDeSantisFL," another commenter wrote, referring to Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been known for coronavirus policies that contrast from many of those in Democrat-run states.

DeSantis’ office also responded on Twitter.

"Welcome to Florida, AOC!" the tweet said. "We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership."

"P.S. We recommend the Rock Shrimp Roll and the Aoki Tai the next time you decide to dine in Miami. Cheers!," another tweet said.

Ocasio-Cortez’s pre-holiday trip came as her native New York City was dealing with a record number of first responders calling out sick heading into New Year’s Eve. More than 20% of the city’s police officers and 30% of paramedics were out sick Thursday, city officials said.

Meanwhile, incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who will be sworn in Saturday, said Thursday that he plans to keep in place the current coronavirus restrictions of outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, including a vaccination mandate for entering local businesses.

The state of New York also set a new record for coronavirus infections for the second day in a row, reporting more than 74,000 new cases Thursday, according to WNBC-TV of New York City.

Hospitalizations also continued to increase in the Empire State, reaching more than 7,300, the report said.

The number of ICU patients in New York rose to more than 1,000 on Thursday, breaking that mark for the first time since March, the station added.

Fox News contacted representatives of the congresswoman, seeking a response, but received no immediate response to our late-night messages.

