AOC lists fiancé as ‘spouse’ on disclosures despite not legally being married

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listed her fiancé as a "spouse" on multiple disclosure forms filed with the House Ethics Committee despite the couple having not officially been married.

The "Squad" member indicated her fiancé, Riley Roberts, as her "spouse" on several disclosure forms concerning overseas travel between 2022 and 2023.

The forms, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, were filed with the House Ethics Committee which explicitly defines a spouse as "someone to whom you are legally married."

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. Press Secretary Lauren Hitt told the Beacon that Roberts and Ocasio-Cortez are "not legally married," but that "House Ethics has commonly recognized the term spouse to extend to long-term partners."

HOUSE OVERSIGHT TO HOLD FIRST BIDEN IMPEACHMENT HEARING THIS MONTH

Roberts would be compelled to disclose his financial records were he to be Ocasio-Cortez’s legally recognized spouse.

Ocasio-Cortez announced her engagement to her longtime partner in May 2022. The pair met at a coffee shop while they were both students at Boston University.

Earlier this year, the House Office of Congressional Ethics said it found "substantial reason to believe" that Ocasio-Cortez improperly accepted gifts in the form of tickets during her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala.

A report from the Office of Congressional Ethics states that Ocasio-Cortez was accused of accepting "impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021" which may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.

Last month, the congresswoman demanded that the Department of Justice target Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over his relationship with a Republican megadonor and others she claims he benefited from financially.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Ethics Committee for comment.