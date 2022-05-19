Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

AOC confirms she's getting married to longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive New York congresswoman, met her fiancé in college

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumes that Build Back Better had Joe Manchin's ink 'all over' it Video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumes that Build Back Better had Joe Manchin's ink 'all over' it

Progressive lawmaker argues Democrats bent over backward during negotiations.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., confirmed on Twitter Thursday that she is now engaged to longtime partner Riley Roberts, who she met while they were both students at Boston University. 

"It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, confirming an Insider article that detailed the couple's engagement in Puerto Rico last month. 

The progressive lawmaker, 32, stayed uncharacteristically quiet on social media over the last few weeks. 

NAOMI BIDEN TO MARRY HER FIANCE AT THE WHITE HOUSE LATER THIS YEAR

"Just wanted ot check in. I had a health issue sidelines for the last week or two (don't worry, it wasn't COVID and I'm fine now), but it was right when a series of major events happened," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in an Instagram story on Thursday morning. 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Riley Roberts leave the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Riley Roberts leave the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.  (James Devaney/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez originally met Roberts, a web developer from Arizona, at a coffee shop while they were both students at Boston University, according to a Vanity Fair profile of the congresswoman. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

More from Politics