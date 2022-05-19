AOC confirms she's getting married to longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., confirmed on Twitter Thursday that she is now engaged to longtime partner Riley Roberts, who she met while they were both students at Boston University.

"It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, confirming an Insider article that detailed the couple's engagement in Puerto Rico last month.

The progressive lawmaker, 32, stayed uncharacteristically quiet on social media over the last few weeks.

"Just wanted ot check in. I had a health issue sidelines for the last week or two (don't worry, it wasn't COVID and I'm fine now), but it was right when a series of major events happened," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in an Instagram story on Thursday morning.

Ocasio-Cortez originally met Roberts, a web developer from Arizona, at a coffee shop while they were both students at Boston University, according to a Vanity Fair profile of the congresswoman.