AOC continues pushing 'concentration camps' label, calls out Japanese internment in US

In case you thought Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. might back away from her decision to label U.S. migrant detention centers as concentration camps, she offered a fresh tweet on the issue Wednesday.

She specifically targeted what she called the U.S.'s "shameful history" of Japanese internment during World War II. "The US ran concentration camps before, when we rounded up Japanese people during WWII," she said.

"It is such a shameful history that we largely ignore it," she added. "These camps occur throughout history. Many refuse to learn from that shame, but here we are today. We have an obligation to end them."

Her comments capped off a controversy that lasted all Tuesday with a long list of people, including members of congress, weighing in on her accusation that President Trump installed concentration camps at the border.

The New York congresswoman has insisted that concentration camps weren't necessarily the death camps that the Nazis created during World War II.

She doubled down on Tuesday night when she called Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Mark Morgan someone who ran "concentration camp systems."

In an interview with Fox News, Morgan said her rhetoric was "reckless, irresponsible, misinformed and wrong."

"Those facilities are designed for adults, they're not designed for families and kids and we've been saying that for a very, very long time. Congress could pass meaningful legislation that could end this tomorrow, so the irony is unbelievable here," he said.

While Ocasio-Cortez has received support from people like House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., she faced criticism from conservatives like House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who suggested she disrespected Jews with her comparison.

"Please @AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this," Cheney tweeted on Tuesday.