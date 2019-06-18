'The Five' unanimously blasts AOC for comparing detention centers on the border to 'concentration camps'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was wrong to compare U.S. detention centers on the southern border to Holocaust concentration camps, "The Five" unanimously agreed on Tuesday.

The freshman Democrat made headlines with the shocking comment on Monday night, which she made during an Instagram Live broadcast. "That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps," Ocasio-Cortez said during the video.

"It was alarming and false equivalent of the unparalleled evils of what happened in the Holocaust," co-host Dana Perino said.

Co-host Juan Williams called Ocasio-Cortez's comments "poor choice" and "poor framing."

[Ocasio-Cortez is] a member of Congress. We forget sometimes because she sounds like a bomb thrower... She can do something, she hasn't sponsored one piece of legislation at all. — Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters then chimed in, not only criticizing Ocasio-Cortez for her comments but also taking her to task for not offering any legislation to deal with the problem on the border with Mexico.

"She's becoming more extreme because she's running out of steam," Watters said. "You never want to compare anything to the Holocaust that diminishes the genocide, it makes you look stupid.

"She's only doing this because she doesn't have a real solution. The only thing she's offered she wants to abolish ICE. She says global warming's pushing the migrants north. And she says we're running concentration camps. She's a member of Congress. We forget sometimes because she sounds like a bomb thrower on cable. She can do something, she hasn't sponsored one piece of legislation at all."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld took the conversation further saying that Ocasio-Cortez diminished Border Patrol agents who work with migrants and that she should apologize for her remarks.

"And it's so mean to the people who work with the people. The agents. I mean, are they concentration camp guards?" "The Greg Gutfeld Show" host asked.