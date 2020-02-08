AOC, boyfriend discuss ‘combating racism as a white person’ on Instagram

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a rare appearance with boyfriend Riley Roberts while taking questions from fans in an Instagram story Friday night.

The freshman Queens socialist enlisted her man to talk about the issue of “combating racism as a white person.”

“I think it’s helpful and important to talk to other white people about racism, and I think a lot of people, they don’t want to be racist,” Roberts, 30, offered as AOC sat beside him. “They don’t think that they’re racist, but they also don’t know some of the things they believe or say are and can be racist.”

Neither offered anything in particular about what they defined as racist, or who gets to decide what is and is not racist. Roberts suggested telling racist white friends that they were not, in fact, racist, but merely held “wrong” opinions.

“One of the effective ways is just to talk and kind of help teach them about why some of the things they believe or say or think are wrong — not necessarily racist — but that they’re wrong and that will sort of chip away and contribute to some development in this area but not necessarily take somebody from being a racist to not being a racist in one conversation,” he said.

