Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans
Published

'Anti-woke' GOP presidential candidate says he wouldn't ban transgender service in military

Transgender individuals have been able to serve openly since 2021

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says LinkedIn locked his account Video

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says LinkedIn locked his account

Former Facebook employee Kara Frederick joined Fox & Friends Weekend to discuss LinkedIns response and the broader concerns surrounding Big Techs censorship. 

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy made clear he did not intend to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military.

"I would not reinstate a ban on transgender members," Ramaswamy said during in interview on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Ramaswamy's remarks came in response to questioning about his alleged "anti-woke" bona fides, with host Martha Raddatz noting that he was introduced at a recent event as the "godfather of the anti-woke movement."

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP STILL TOP 2024 REPUBLICAN PREFERENCE, DESANTIS SLIPPING

Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The candidate did note that he wanted to be "very clear" that he was "very focused" on transgender "ideology" not being aimed at kids.

Shortly after taking office, President Biden moved to scrap a Trump-era regulation that banned people from openly serving under their self-identified gender. The move to allow transgender individuals to serve openly was finalized in June 2021, and applies to all active-duty, National Guard or Reserve members, and U.S. military service academy cadets.

Ramaswamy is seen as a long-shot candidate by many observers, trailing former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the favorites to win the 2024 GOP nomination. 

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Getty Images)

VIVEK RAMASWAMY SAYS THERE’S ‘NO LIMIT’ TO WHAT HE’LL SELF-INVEST INTO HIS GOP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

According to the latest Fox News polling, Ramaswamy is the preferred candidate of just 3% of Republican primary voters, far behind the 53% who support Trump and 21% who support DeSantis. Ramaswamy also trails former Vice President Mike Pence and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who garnered 6% and 4% support in the Fox News poll, respectively.

But Ramaswamy said he was embracing his status as an "outsider," something that was once true of Trump before he shocked observers to secure the GOP nomination and White House in 2016.

Vivek Ramaswamy at CPAC

Vivek Ramaswamy (Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm the outsider in this race, I think you get to be an outsider once," Ramaswamy told "This Week." "I'm the first millennial ever to run for the GOP nomination for U.S. president, and I'm actually leading us to something. Too long, many other conservative have been running from something."

The Ramaswamy campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics