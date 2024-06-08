Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Anti-Israel agitator in Hamas headband holds up bloodied Biden face mask steps from White House

Demonstrators are calling for Biden to end his support for Israel in the war with Hamas

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
A man wearing a Hamas headband held up a bloody face mask depicting President Biden on Saturday amid an anti-Israel protest outside the White House. 

The man and others wearing similar headbands shouted "Down, down occupation!" while another man lit an American flag on fire and others flew Palestinian flags.

Other agitators at the demonstration threw objects at a National Park Service ranger, shouting "piggy, piggy!" at him, and defaced statues in Washington, D.C.

Holding signs that accused Biden of being on "the wrong side of history," protesters converged on the White House Saturday morning after security measures at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue were tightened in anticipation of the planned demonstration. 

ADDITIONAL BARRIERS ERECTED AROUND WHITE HOUSE AHEAD OF PLANNED PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATION

A man wearing a Hamas headband held up a bloody face mask depicting President Biden on Saturday amid an anti-Israel protest outside the White House.  (FNTV)

Anti-Israel protesters defaced a statue near the White House, threw objects at a National Park Service ranger, and scaled a statue. (FNTV)

Anti-Israel Protesters deface a statue near the White House on Saturday.  (FNTV)

Protesters waved Palestinian flags, chanted "Free Palestine!" and held signs, urging Biden to stop his support for Israel. 

Although the protest started out peacefully, hostile demonstrators soon began targeting park rangers, shouting "F-you, fascist!" and "piggy, piggy, oink, oink!" 

Anti-Israel protesters outside White House throw objects at park ranger, vandalize statue Video

More peaceful demonstrators began making a human chain around the White House, which they referred to as "the people's red line," a reference to Biden saying Israel has not crossed his "red line" in the war. 

A man in a Hamas headband holds a bloodied Biden mask.  (FNTV)

Two members of Hamas's military wing wear Hamas headbands during a press conference in Gaza City, Jan. 19, 2009. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images/File)

"May the cries of all the kids you bomb haunt you," another protester's sign read. 

Anti-Israel demonstrators rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., Saturday, to protest against Israel's actions in Gaza. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Several additional barriers were put in place around the White House ahead of this weekend's planned demonstration, where activists are calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel amid its war with Hamas militants.

Anti-Israel protesters stand on defaced statue.  (FNTV)

A handful of activist groups, including CODEPINK and the Council on American Islamic Relations, said this week that they planned to mark eight months of the war in the Middle East through demonstrations in the nation's capital.

Anti-Israel protesters throw items at a park ranger in Washington D.C. (FNTV)

JEWISH STUDENTS FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST UCLA OVER ANTI-ISRAEL ENCAMPMENT ON CAMPUS

The White House protest, organized by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER), is the most significant of Saturday's D.C. demonstrations. 

Anti-Israel demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards as they rally near the White House on Saturday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Anti-Israel demonstrators, in formation holding a "red line," rally near the White House on Saturday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Several barriers and anti-scale fencing were erected this week ahead of the planned demonstration, with additional barriers appearing to have been set up prior to the demonstrations early Saturday morning.

Anti-Israel protesters deface a statue in Washington D.C. (FNTV)

Anti-Israel protesters deface a statue in Washington D.C. (FNTV)

Biden has been in France since Wednesday, when he arrived in the country for D-Day anniversary ceremonies and a state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

By Saturday evening, the protesters had dispersed. 

