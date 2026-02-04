Anti-ICE legislation heads to desk of rising star Democrat governor, testing his presidential ambitions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland’s Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, who is widely believed to have presidential ambitions, is facing a treacherous political decision as legislation is soon heading his way that will effectively ban local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE in the state.

Both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly approved legislation this week that would end 287(g) agreements, contracts that currently allow eight Maryland jurisdictions to work with federal immigration authorities in detention facilities and turn individuals over to ICE, Fox 45 Baltimore reported .

Moore, considered by many to be a moderate, has spoken openly about rejecting "partisan" politics and supporting law enforcement, putting him in a potentially difficult spot between the calls from the base of his party to reject ICE and the position of moderates in his party and independents who may support ICE’s core mission of deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

Moore has spoken out against ICE actions in recent weeks as the Trump administration faces mounting criticism for its immigration efforts following the deaths of two Minnesota residents after altercations with federal immigration authorities.

MARYLAND GOV WES MOORE BRUSHES OFF TOP STATE DEMOCRAT'S WARNING ON REDISTRICTING POSSIBLY BACKFIRING

Moore spokesperson Rhyan Lake told Fox News Digital that the governor is "gravely concerned about ICE's actions in Maryland and across the country under the Trump-Vance administration."

Lake added, "Instead of focusing on violent offenders or public safety, the federal administration has created chaos and made communities less safe. The governor has made crystal clear: Maryland has no place for agents who are untrained, unqualified and unaccountable. As with any bill, he will review legislation as it comes to his desk."

In September, Moore said he is "not running for president" in 2028 and is "excited" about serving a full term if he wins re-election in November, although many still believe he has presidential ambitions at some point in the future.

DHS FIRES BACK AFTER DEM BILLIONAIRE DAVID TRONE CLAIMS ICE IS ‘EXECUTING PEOPLE’

Julian Epstein, longtime Democratic operative, attorney and former chief counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News Digital that the Democratic Party could be making a mistake catering to the anti-ICE crowd when it comes to general elections.

"These sanctuary laws are effectively part of a secessionist ideology and an open borders ideology," Epstein said. "They pander to the progressive socialist left, but they are really bad politics for the party in a general election."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Epstein, who recently penned an opinion piece in the California Post titled, "How Democrats’ impossible ICE demands will grind enforcement to a halt," warned that Democrats in general perhaps "don't realize" that "open borders is class warfare against the working class, and that the violent protests in the streets of Minnesota are not just illegal, but they are secessionist in nature."

"It's time the Democrats woke up and smelled the coffee on this."