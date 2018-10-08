Anthony Weiner set for early prison release

Anthony Weiner may be coming home early.

The disgraced Democratic ex-congressman and former NYC mayoral hopeful, who has been completing a 21-month prison sentence for sending sexual text messages to an underage girl, may be released early for good behavior.

Weiner, 54, known for his online sexual exploits as “Carlos Danger,” has been a "model inmate" while imprisoned at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts, the NY Post reported Monday, citing the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Accordingly, prison records now have him scheduled to be released in May 2019, three months earlier than the initial date of August 2019.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after photos he had sent of his body to women online were revealed. He attempted a political comeback in 2013 in a run for mayor but was soon derailed after new revelations about his sexual text messages were unveiled, this time under the pseudonym “Carlos Danger.”

He was sentenced in September 2017 after he admitted to sending the messages to a high school-aged girl, even though he knew she was under 18.

His wife, Huma Abedin, a long-time aide to Hillary Clinton, filed for divorce but withdrew the case earlier this year -- apparently so they could settle their divorce out of court.