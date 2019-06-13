Andrew McCabe celebrates Sarah Sanders' exit from White House: 'I have to say I will not miss her'

Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe welcomed the news of the White House departure of Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, saying he "will not miss her" during an appearance on MSNBC.

President Trump announced on Thursday that Sanders will be leaving the administration at the end of the month, expressing his hope that she will run for governor in her homestate of Arkansas.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted. "She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!"

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked McCabe to weigh in on Sanders' exit, specifically the revelation in the Mueller report where she admitted that she was not being truthful about what she suggested was the lack of the bureau support for then-FBI Director James Comey following his firing.

“You know, I knew at the time it was completely false,” McCabe responded. “It was also obvious that it was very important to the president and to his staff that we all adopt that false narrative that the FBI was happy about the fact that Jim Comey was fired, and that gleeful agents and employees were calling over to the White House to express that. Never happened, completely false from the beginning, so to see that admission in the Mueller report was enormously satisfying. I have to say I will not miss her after she departs the White House.”

Wallace laughed, boasting how her show was the first on MSNBC to ban Sanders from appearing.

“So, I literally and figuratively will not miss her, either,” Wallace added.