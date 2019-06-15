Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Russia Investigation
Published

Andrew McCabe says Mueller report should prompt impeachment

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe said he wanted to see an "immediate" impeachment inquiry based on what came out of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

"I think we are clearly there with the results of the special-counsel team," he told CNN host Chris Cuomo on Thursday. "There are so many witnesses who could provide important essential testimony to Congress that can only be done in the scope of an impeachment inquiry."

McCabe, whom then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired from the FBI in March 2018, made those comments as a small portion of House Democrats called for President Trump's impeachment and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pushed back on the idea.

McCabe says Mueller report validates choices FBI made on Russia probeVideo

Pelosi has said that if impeachment failed, it might hurt Democrats' prospects of prosecuting him after he left office. However, McCabe said an inquiry was warranted even if it didn't result in articles of impeachment or removal by the Senate.

ANTI-TRUMP ACTIVISTS HOLD RALLIES ACROSS US TO CALL FOR IMPEACHMENT

"I think the American people have a right to hear from the witnesses and understand exactly what actions the president engaged in, and they have the opportunity to factor that information into their decisions, their voting decisions, whatever that might be going forward," he said.

Democratic presidential candidates renew calls for impeachment after President Trump's foreign intel remarksVideo

McCabe told CNN last February he thought it was "possible" Trump was a Russian asset. He's also pushed back the Republicans' narrative that Mueller's report showed Trump didn't commit any crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What has been billed as 'no collusion, no obstruction' should probably be recast as 'no witch hunt' and 'no exoneration,'" he told MSNBC in May. Mueller's report did not conclude either obstruction or conspiracy occurred but did raise a number of issues that provoked concerns from the left wing.

Democrats have pressed the administration for more details on the Russia investigation and have granted leadership greater authority in enforcing subpoenas.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.