Americans worry these ‘creepy’ deepfakes will manipulate people in 2024 election, 'disturbingly false’

Americans in Silicon Valley are predicting advanced artificial intelligence could significantly influence and manipulate voters in the 2024 elections, with a potential for "disturbingly false" political advertising to push agendas.

"I've seen some hilarious videos and some concerning ones where it's getting too realistic," Travis, of San Jose, said. "It's a little creepy."

As advanced artificial intelligence applications proliferate across industries, the rapidly evolving technology has raised concerns about its ability to manipulate elections, with some 2024 presidential campaigns already utilizing the tool. Former President Trump's presidential campaign, for example, triggered an uproar on X after using artificial intelligence to recreate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential announcement with fictional guests, including billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, World Economic Forum Chair Klaus Schwab, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Adolf Hitler, the devil and the FBI.

"I think it will worsen the circumstances with fake postings," Richard said. "I think a lot of the political advertising has the potential to become disturbingly false using AI. It's gradually improving significantly, and I think there's a tremendous motivation for people trying to push a particular agenda."

Claire said voters could have trouble differentiating real and AI-generated content.

"People aren't going to be able to distinguish between AI and real reporting," Claire told Fox News. "What's fake and what's real was already kind of an issue with 2020, and I think it's going to continue to get worse in 2024 because some of it is extremely convincing."

DeSantis' campaign also used AI-generated audio and video to criticize Trump's policies , including one portraying a fictional image of Trump hugging Anthony Fauci posted on social media in June.

Another campaign ad, created by a PAC supporting DeSantis, used AI-generated audio to mimic Trump’s voice criticizing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. The AI voice appears to have been based on comments Trump wrote on Truth Social but never said aloud.

"I think AI will be used to manipulate people into doing things that they're not quite sure they wanted to do," Steve said. "That's going to be a big impact that goes under the radar. I think public opinion will be shaped in a large way."

Ken said Americans will have to learn to distinguish between real and deceptively manipulated campaign ads when making important voting decisions.

"I think there's going to be a period where we're going to be influenced by what AI presents," Ken said. "It's going to take some time for people to kind of wise up and understand that we live in a different world."

"You can't really trust what you see and hear anymore," he continued. "It's going to be interesting how this shapes how this shapes us."

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.