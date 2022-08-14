CNN White House correspondent admits Biden looked 'feeble,' 'mismanaged' WH, but argues things have changed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN published an analysis piece by its White House correspondent, John Harwood, that argued President Biden has rebound despite previously looking "feeble" in office.

"Joe Biden is no more or less capable a president than he was two months ago. His staff is no more or less competent," Harwood began.

"But suddenly, images of Biden as a feeble septuagenarian atop a mismanaged White House have given way to those of an experienced leader, smiling behind aviator sunglasses, whose battle-tested team has delivered on a range of national priorities. A winning streak does that for you," he continued.

NEW YORK TIMES GLOWINGLY PROFILES ‘CONVINCED MARXIST’ POLITICIAN IN EUROPE: ‘THE COMMUNISTS CARE’

While the Real Clear Politics polling average does show a near four point increase from Biden's record low 36.8 percent, his approval is still far below water. According to the RCP average, 55.8 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Harwood attributed what he described as Biden's comeback to "a combination of good luck, skill and persistence by a president and Democratic Party determined to act unilaterally where Republicans wouldn't and strike compromises where Republicans would."

Harwood wrote that gas prices declined from their record high in June (largely due to a decrease in demand), but admitted inflation remains Biden's "single largest political problem."

HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS AS SEXIST: I KNOW ‘THE KIND OF THINGS HE SAYS ABOUT WOMEN'

Harwood argued that the CIA's drone strike that killed al Qaeda terrorist Ayman al-Zawahri "vindicated Biden's assertions that the US could fight terrorism in Afghanistan even without troops on the ground."

He also pointed to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate change bill that the Penn Wharton Budget Model projects will not reduce inflation, as a legislative win for the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Politicians and pundits describing a failed legislative agenda had written their reviews before the end of the play," Harwood wrote.