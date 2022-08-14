Expand / Collapse search
CNN White House correspondent admits Biden looked 'feeble,' 'mismanaged' WH, but argues things have changed

Harwood pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act and other legislative victories to argue that the Democrats are pushing through much of their agenda.

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Media questions Biden 2024 run as Democrats distance themselves from president Video

Media questions Biden 2024 run as Democrats distance themselves from president

Media speculation about Biden's ability to run in 2024 mirrors Democrats who have expressed concern over his age and low approval numbers.

CNN published an analysis piece by its White House correspondent, John Harwood, that argued President Biden has rebound despite previously looking "feeble" in office. 

"Joe Biden is no more or less capable a president than he was two months ago. His staff is no more or less competent," Harwood began. 

"But suddenly, images of Biden as a feeble septuagenarian atop a mismanaged White House have given way to those of an experienced leader, smiling behind aviator sunglasses, whose battle-tested team has delivered on a range of national priorities. A winning streak does that for you," he continued.

NEW YORK TIMES GLOWINGLY PROFILES ‘CONVINCED MARXIST’ POLITICIAN IN EUROPE: ‘THE COMMUNISTS CARE’

Joe Biden's approval rating is still underwater, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average.

While the Real Clear Politics polling average does show a near four point increase from Biden's record low 36.8 percent, his approval is still far below water. According to the RCP average, 55.8 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Harwood attributed what he described as Biden's comeback to "a combination of good luck, skill and persistence by a president and Democratic Party determined to act unilaterally where Republicans wouldn't and strike compromises where Republicans would."

Harwood wrote that gas prices declined from their record high in June (largely due to a decrease in demand), but admitted inflation remains Biden's "single largest political problem."

HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS AS SEXIST: I KNOW ‘THE KIND OF THINGS HE SAYS ABOUT WOMEN'

U.S. President Joe Biden announces the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a coordinated effort with other major economies to help ease rising gas prices as he delivers remarks on the economy and "lowering prices," during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021. 

Harwood argued that the CIA's drone strike that killed al Qaeda terrorist Ayman al-Zawahri "vindicated Biden's assertions that the US could fight terrorism in Afghanistan even without troops on the ground."

He also pointed to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate change bill that the Penn Wharton Budget Model projects will not reduce inflation, as a legislative win for the president. 

The CNN Headquarters is pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

"Politicians and pundits describing a failed legislative agenda had written their reviews before the end of the play," Harwood wrote.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 