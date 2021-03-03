Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Pompeo won't rule out a 2024 presidential run on 'Hannity': 'Always up for a fight'

'I care deeply about America' says former Secretary of State

Fox News
Pompeo: Chinese Communist Party is the most sustained threat to USVideo

Pompeo: Chinese Communist Party is the most sustained threat to US

Former secretary of state breaks down the greatest threats to America's way of life on 'Hannity'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined Wednesday to rule out a run for the White House if former President Donald Trump does not seek the office in 2024, telling Fox News' "Hannity" he was "always up for a fight."

"I care deeply about America," Pompeo told host Sean Hannity. "You and I have been part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it."

Hannity said he would take Pompeo’s answer as "a strong maybe," to which Pompeo responded, "That’s perfect."

