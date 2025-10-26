All Jewish councils in key New Jersey area endorse Jack Ciattarelli for governor: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a first for New Jersey politics, Orthodox Jewish leaders across Ocean County have united behind Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, forming one of the state’s most influential faith-based voting coalitions, according to a report.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that the endorsement — announced jointly by councils representing Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Howell, and Manchester — marks an unprecedented show of unity from a community that has become a decisive force in New Jersey politics.

The Vaad — Lakewood’s longtime community council — worked closely with counterparts in nearby towns to align this year’s endorsements.

Leaders told The Lakewood Scoop the effort reflects a deliberate move toward broader collaboration across municipal lines, stressing that this election season is about unity, turnout and shared priorities.

CIATTARELLI GAINS MOMENTUM IN NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR’S RACE AS POLLS NARROW SHARPLY

"While the process took a little longer than usual, this time it was for a meaningful reason – for the first time, we worked to ensure that all towns are united and on the same page," organizers told the outlet. "The focus has been on Achdus – unity and collaboration – so that every community’s voice is represented in one strong collective statement."

"Every single vote in every single town is critical in this election," they added. "Each area has its own local races and priorities, but together we share a larger responsibility – turning out every possible vote. This election will be decided by turnout. Let’s make sure our communities are heard loud and clear at the ballot box."

The Lakewood Scoop also obtained letters from local communities underscoring that unity, including one sent to residents in Howell urging every eligible voter to take part in the election.

TRUMP TOUTS REPUBLICAN GARDEN STATE GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE WHILE TRASHING DEM OPPONENT

"Our voice is only as strong as the number of people who actually vote," the letter reads. "We strongly recommend voting for the following individuals who have shown care and friendship toward our community: TOGETHER WITH OUR FRIENDS IN NEIGHBORING TOWNS, JACK CIATTARELLI FOR GOVERNOR."

The letter also lists additional candidates for state and local offices.

The Lakewood Vaad issued an urgent call for unity and turnout across the Orthodox Jewish community, emphasizing that every vote matters as New Jersey enters a pivotal election season. The letter highlights the Vaad’s long-standing practice of consulting rabbinic leadership and community representatives to reach collective, values-based political decisions.

MAGA STAR JOINS CIATTARELLI ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL IN NEW JERSEY AS REPUBLICANS AIM TO FLIP GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Leaders described voting as both a civic duty and an expression of gratitude to officials who have supported local priorities — especially education funding, transportation and religious freedom.

After thanking President Donald Trump for his efforts on behalf of Israel and his fight against antisemitism, the Vaad endorsed Ciattarelli for governor, citing his alignment with the community’s concerns over schooling, infrastructure and taxes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Vaad said, "Remember, your vote is your voice. Make it count for our community’s continued strength and influence."

Ciattarelli aims to flip New Jersey from blue to red as he faces Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill.