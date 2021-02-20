AOC raises $3.2 million for Texas amid weather crisis

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez traveled to Houston with a Texas-sized gift of support for the families suffering from the recent freeze, power outages and water emergency.

The New York progressive announced Saturday she raised more than $3 million in donations for relief efforts in Texas and more is still coming in.

"We hit $3.2 million in assistance for Texans across the state just last night," Ocasio-Cortez said at the Houston Food Bank Saturday morning. "I think this shows that New York stands with you, but the whole country stands with you."

She said donations were still coming in and she hoped they could even reach $4 million.

"We're in Texas so we got to go big with our support. And so we hope to go even bigger. We hope to hit even more," Ocasio-Cortez said.

She said 100% of the money raised through her vast political grassroots donor network will go directly to help Texans. The funds will be split among 10 relief organizations, including food, housing and eldercare support.

She said she wanted to help the Houston Food Bank, in particular, because anyone can receive help, regardless of their immigration status.

"Here at the Houston Food Bank, no questions are asked. You come up and you need help, you do not have to have to prove a damn thing," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez's visit to Texas comes amid a public relations firestorm for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was caught vacationing in Cancun with his family as millions of Texans were stuck in freezing homes without power or safe drinking water. Cruz cut his trip short amid widespread criticism and expressed regret when he returned home.

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly called for Cruz to resign for leading the effort to contest President Biden's election win, which was the backdrop for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez said she wanted to focus on the public servants, especially the women, who were on the ground helping people during the disaster. She gave a shout-out to Texas Democratic Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee who accompanied her to the food bank.

"They are here and they're on the ground. And they're helping Texans and they're knocking doors with their neighbors," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Let's focus on the folks who are doing the work -- on the leaders and the champions."