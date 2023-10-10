Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville refers former CIA head Michael Hayden to Capitol Police

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., alerted Capitol Police on Tuesday to what he called a "politically motivated assassination" from former CIA and NSA Director Gen. Michael Hayden, with expectations the police will protect congressional members and bring "criminals to justice."

Earlier Tuesday, Hayden tweeted that he was, "surprised to wake up this morning and discover MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestions that ‘Coach’ Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race."

The tweet was a direct response to comments he made the night before.

EX-CIA DIRECTOR SAYS TUBERVILLE SHOULD LEAVE ‘HUMAN RACE,’ TAUNTS ‘MAGANUTS’

When one social media platform X user asked if Tuberville should be removed from his committee, Hayden responded, "how about the human race?" The comment appeared to be in response to the senator’s decision to continue his hold on military nominations over the Pentagon’s abortion policy — which has left hundreds of leadership positions unfilled.

The policy pays for Department of Defense (DoD) personnel's out-of-state travel for reproductive services, including in-vitro fertilization and abortion.

A spokesperson for Tuberville told NBC News last weekend the senator had no intention of ending his hold amid the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel.

Hayden has called Tuberville out in previous social media posts, including one in September, when a social media user asked if it was "wrong" to call Tuberville a "racist."

FORMER CIA DIRECTOR HAYDEN AGREES WITH JOURNALIST TWEET LABELING REPUBLICANS 'DANGEROUS' AND 'NIHILISTIC'

"I have aphasia. Sometimes my meaning isn’t clear. What I meant to say is Tuberville absolutely is a racist. Or, in other words, it is not wrong to say he is a racist," Hayden replied.

Tuberville responded on social media to statements made by Haden most recently.

"This morning, my office was made aware of a statement made by General Michael Hayden calling for a politically motivated assassination. This statement is disgusting, and it is repugnant to everything we believe in as Americans," Tuberville said. "Given General Hayden’s long career in Washington, he must have known that, by making such a statement, he was committing a serious crime. His own efforts today to reinterpret what he said are only a tacit admission of guilt.

TUBERVILLE FORCES SCHUMER'S HAND IN MILITARY NOMINEE VOTES: 'HE BLINKED'

"If we still have a nonpolitical justice system in this country, then General Hayden will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My office has reported this incident to the Capitol Police, and I expect that they will once again do an excellent job protecting members of Congress and bringing criminals to justice," he added.

Tuberville continued by saying he was not aware of any congressional Democrats who condemned Hayden’s statement, and that Democrats have "only continued to attack" him by name on Tuesday.

"Sadly, General Hayden is just the latest in a long line of Washington Leftists who have engaged in reckless rhetoric against me over the past few months," Tuberville wrote. "This must stop, and it must stop now."

TUBERVILLE SAYS HOUSE GOP MUST 'NOT WASTE TIME' WITH BIDEN IMPEACHMENT

Tuberville called Hayden out for presiding over "some of the biggest failures" in American intelligence history, linking him to intelligence flaws with the 9/11 attacks, and lack of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

He also said Hayden lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop so that Joe Biden could be elected as president.

"Both of these lies tore our country apart and did enormous damage to the fabric of our republic. General Hayden is in no position to criticize anyone as his credibility was completely destroyed long ago," Tuberville said. "I am a conservative and a Republican, but above all, I am an American who cares about this country and is deeply concerned for its future. I am not a politician, and when I came to Washington, I did not expect to be popular among the clown show; but I certainly did not expect to be lied about on the Senate floor and threatened by former government officials like Michael Hayden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Anyone who actually cares about our country must go on the record and condemn his reckless statements," he added.