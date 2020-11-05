Alabama approves amendment to cut racist phrases from 119-year-old Constitution

While all eyes were focused on Alabama flipping a Democratic U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, voters there also approved an amendment to cut racist language from the state’s constitution.

The state constitution, written in 1901, was approved to codify white supremacy as state law during the Jim Crow era. Alabamans have rejected similar proposals twice in the last 20 years, but the measure passed easily in balloting Tuesday.

IT specialist Phillip Evans, who is Black and voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president, voted for the measure.

"That wasn't one of the major ones that I was looking at it but I saw it in there and I was like, 'Yeah, that makes sense,'" said Evans, 41.

Glenn Crowell, a 63-year-old retired restaurateur and registered Republican who is Black, said he voted to strip away the old phrasing

"I just want to get rid of that language. It just doesn't make any sense nowadays," said Crowell, 63, of Montgomery.

Courts have long since struck down the legalized segregation that was enshrined in the 1901 Alabama Constitution, but language banning mixed-race marriage, allowing poll taxes, and mandating school segregation remains. The amendment's sponsors had viewed the language as an embarrassment and potential roadblock to economic development.

With more than 1.7 million votes cast, the amendment passed with 67% support. That means more than 585,000 people voted against it. The ballot didn't mention race, and some voters might not have even known what the amendment involved.

Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, didn't take an official position on any of six amendments that were on the ballot, including the anti-racism measure.

The proposal qualified for the ballot with bipartisan legislative support months before nationwide protests erupted in the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd. Its passage eased the fears of supporters who worried that conservative backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement could hurt its chances.

Statehouse workers will create a draft to excise offensive wording, although sponsors said it was unclear exactly how much might be removed. Legislators will consider the updated document in 2022, and voters would have to approve the changes again before they take effect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.