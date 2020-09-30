Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues supplemental state of emergency related to 2020 presidential election

The emergency order comes ahead of an expected onslaught of mail-in ballots

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday issued a supplemental state of emergency that authorizes the opening of absentee ballots, for tabulation, beginning at 7 a.m. on Election Day, according to reports.

Secretary of State John H. Merrill commended Ivey for the order, saying it will accommodate the “anticipated increase of absentee ballots and ensures that Alabama will continue to provide timely, unofficial results on election night.”

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a press conference. 

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a press conference.  (AP)

The governor’s state of emergency comes as multiple state election officials are scrambling to deal with an onslaught of mail-in ballots in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ivey’s orders also mandate that student poll worker interns, who are usually unpaid, must now be compensated $50 for working on Election Day,  FOX6 in Birmingham reported.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN PREPARED TO SUE PHILADELPHIA OVER CLAIMS POLL WATCHERS WERE BANNED

“Through funds made available to our office through the CARES Act, we are excited to compensate these student poll worker interns for stepping up and serving their communities as poll workers,” Merrill said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

County probate judges will be able to conduct remote training for election officials and poll workers through live or recorded video or telephone call, WTVY reported.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election