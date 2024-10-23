Trump blasts Harris over Hitler comparison, rips his former chief of staff: 'LOWLIFE'

Former President Donald Trump hit back at remarks made by Vice President Harris on Wednesday in which she compared the Republican presidential nominee to Adolf Hitler while referencing comments made by a former Marine general who served under the Trump administration.

During a press conference Wednesday at the official vice presidential residence in Washington, Harris amplified the claim of former Trump White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who said Trump wanted "Hitler's generals."

Harris said her GOP opponent is "unhinged" and seeks "unchecked power."

"It is clear from John Kelly's words that Donald Trump is someone who, I quote, ‘certainly falls into the general definition of fascists,’ who in fact vowed to be a dictator on day one and vowed to use the military as his personal militia to carry out his personal and political vendettas," Harris said.

Harris also took to social media on Wednesday to further push her rhetoric, comparing Trump to Hitler.

"Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution," Harris tweeted Wednesday. "He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses."

Trump responded to Harris’ remarks while also attacking Kelly's reputation.

"Thank you for your support against a total degenerate named John Kelly, who made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred! This guy had two qualities, which don’t work well together. He was tough and dumb," Trump wrote. "The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness because he became JELLO with time! The story about the Soldiers was A LIE, as are numerous other stories he told.

"Even though I shouldn’t be wasting my time with him, I always feel it’s necessary to hit back in pursuit of THE TRUTH," he added. "John Kelly is a LOWLIFE, and a bad General, whose advice in the White House I no longer sought, and told him to MOVE ON! His wife once told me, at Camp David, John admires you tremendously, and when he leaves the Military, he will only speak well of you. I said, Thank you!"

Trump's campaign provided a statement to Fox News Digital on the matter.

"Kamala Harris is a stone-cold loser who is increasingly desperate because she is flailing, and her campaign is in shambles. That is why she continues to peddle outright lies and falsehoods that are easily disproved," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said. "The fact is that Kamala's dangerous rhetoric is directly to blame for the multiple assassination attempts against President Trump, and she continues to stoke the flames of violence all in the name of politics. She is despicable, and her grotesque behavior proves she is wholly unfit for office."

Billionaire Elon Musk commented about Harris’ post on X, saying, "Major incitement to violence against @realDonaldTrump."

Kelly, a retired Marine general who worked for Trump in the White House from 2017 to 2019, told the New York Times and The Atlantic that the Republican presidential nominee meets the definition of a fascist, and while in office, Trump suggested Hitler "did some good things."

Earlier in the day, Trump called Kelly a "total degenerate" who has "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Trump also took digs at Harris earlier in the day.

"Kamala Harris did NOTHING as 120,000 Armenian Christians were horrifically persecuted and forcibly displaced in Artsakh," he wrote. "Christians around the World will not be safe if Kamala Harris is President of the United States. When I am President, I will protect persecuted Christians, I will work to stop the violence and ethnic cleansing, and we will restore PEACE between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.